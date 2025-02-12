18 federal Directors fail Perm Sec qualifying exam

Eighteen out of 29 federal Directors who sat for the qualifying examination to move to the position of Permanent Secretaries have failed.

According to a memo on Tuesday, they scored below 50 percent required to qualify for the promotion to the position of Perm Secs.

This was disclosed in the memo signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Gabriel Aduda, on behalf of the examination committee.

According to the memo, the 11 directors who passed will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, scheduled for Wednesday (today).

