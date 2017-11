Former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, has collapsed and is currently at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery, by Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State. The PUNCH is reporting.

Ekwueme, Second Republic Vice President to Alhaji Shehu Shagari, was reported to have collapsed around 2am on Saturday at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu.

Ekwueme celebrated his 85th birthday on October 10.