The Kwara State Government says it has begun rehabilitation of the long abandoned water project initiated by a former governor in the state, late Muhammed Lawal.

Hajiya Arinola Lawal, the Commissioner for Water Resources, disclosed this on Sunday in Ilorin, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The commissioner, who is a daughter of the former governor, said the present government was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring adequate and regular water supply in the state.

According to Lawal, the concrete water tanks, code-named: “Up Lawal Water Project,” will be rehabilitated across the state, more than 16 years after its abandonment by successive governments.

She said: “As you can see, the problem we have in the state is abandonment of projects.

“What we plan to do now is to rehabilitate some of the projects that had been abandoned.

“As we all now, there is this Up Lawal Concrete Tanks.

“We try to rehabilitate them; we have started work on them.

“We are trying to do it in phases because we have them across the state.

“We are doing the Phase I of it now.

“We are rehabilitating those ones at Sango, Kongbari, Basin, Adangba, Surulere, Idiape, Eid praying ground and Oloje now, all in Kwara Central.

“As time goes on, we will try and rehabilitate more of the tanks and fix all our burst pipes to pump water across the state.”

Lawal assured that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq’s administration was working hard to ensure that the public was provided with basic amenities essential for a good living.

She said: “Recently, we rehabilitated Yashikira waterworks and that is now functioning well.

“We hope to move to other local government areas to fix their waterworks to provide portable water for all the people of the state.

“Recently, we drilled boreholes in about 13 places in Baruten Local Government Area; we drilled in five wards in Kaiama Local Government and in the Asa Local Government Area as well.

“We try to do it in phases in all the local government areas of the state.”

