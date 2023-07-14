17-year-old who lured man from Lagos to Osun, robbed him of N1.5m suspended by university

828 828

The management of the Osun State University, Osogbo has suspended indefinitely a 100 Level student of the institution, Victory Ehiremen.

The 17-year-old student was suspended following her arrest by operatives of the Osun State Police Command.

She was arrested in connection with a case of armed robbery in Ikire town in the state.

Ehiremen and her boyfriend, Ayobami, were arrested for luring a man from Lagos State to Ikire and robbed him of N1.5 million, which was transferred from his account.

The victim and Ehiremen, who was paraded by the Commissioner, Osun State Police Command, Kehinde Longe, in Osogbo on Wednesday, reportedly met on WhatsApp.

The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Clement Adebooye, who confirmed her suspension, said this followed her written statement to the police.

Adebooye, who addressed newsmen on the institution’s campus in Osogbo, said: “The case of Ahiante Victory Ehiremen is a shock to us, even as she is in her first year of study.

“I got a security report on her case and with the official information available, an allegation of conspiracy and robbery has been established against her by the police authorities.

“Consequently, she is in police custody for further investigations and prosecution.

“Ahiante Victory Ehiremen’s alleged involvement in a criminal act violates her matriculation oath.

“She has made a written statement which the university has considered alongside the available intelligence report.

“The University authorities have therefore decided that Ahiante Victory Ehiremen is hereby placed on indefinite suspension in line with regulations guiding studentship pending the determination of her case according to the law of the federation.”