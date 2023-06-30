17-year-old, two 20-year-olds allegedly beat Naval Officer to death

Three suspects alleged to have killed Sub-Lieutenant Samuel Akingbohun of the Nigerian Navy in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have been arrested by the police.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, paraded the trio on Thursday.

Odunlami-Omisanya said the suspects, all male, were arrested while trying to flee the community afterwards.

She said that two of the suspects were aged 20, while the third was 17.

The command’s spokesperson said investigation revealed that a misunderstanding ensued between the Naval Officer and one of the suspects, which led to a fight.

Odunlami-Omisanya said that the two other suspects later joined in the fight and one of the suspects struck the officer with an iron rod on the head and groin.

“Later, Akingbohun became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital in the town where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” she said.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspects would soon be prosecuted in court for alleged murder.

