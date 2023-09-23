17-year-old student commits suicide in Benue — Police

The Benue State Police Command on Friday said one Terhemba Tyochivir committed suicide on Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital.

Spokesperson of the Command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria via a text message.

She said before his death, Tyochivir, 17, was a student of Government Secondary School, Gboko.

Anene, a Superintendent of Police, said that the details of the incident remained sketchy even though it was reported at the ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi.

Also Read:

She said the deceased was rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi, where doctors confirmed him dead.

NAN further reports that efforts to talk to the father of the deceased, Kula Tyochivir, proved abortive as he insisted on talking at another time.