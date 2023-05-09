17-year-old stabs victim to death to steal his phone

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old boy identified as Abdulrahman Ibrahim, who allegedly stabbed a man to death just to steal his phone.

The Command’s spokesman, and Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Gambo Isah, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Isah further explained that Ibrahim was arrested on April 21, 2023.

He described the suspect as a “notorious armed robber and phone snatcher”.

Isah added: “Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he lured a phone dealer to an uncompleted building in the Modoji area of the state, attacked and stabbed the victim on his neck with a knife which resulted to the death of the victim.”

Isah, while appreciating members of the public for their unflinching support to the Police in Katsina State, mentioned other crimes busted by the command.

He explained that on April 23 at about 1:30pm, the command succeeded in arresting 23-year-old Abdullahi Bala, who some time in the month of February 2023 had a marital misunderstanding with a complainant’s daughter as a result of which she returned to her father’s house.

Isah said: “Then on the 23rd of April, 2023, the suspect criminally conspired with one Badori, a notorious suspected bandit, now at large, went to the complainant’s house threatened him to send his daughter back to suspect’s house or risked being kidnapped. During investigation, the suspect was arrested and has confessed to the commission of the offence.”

He also said that the Police in the state in its determination and unrelenting efforts armed at sanitising the state from the nefarious activities of the men of the underworld, especially Kauraye and GSM phone armed robbers, carried out raids in several locations within the Katsina metropolitan area.

Some of the areas raided were Sabuwar Unguwa, Gadar Nayalli, Modoji, Tudun YanLihida, Kwabren Dorawa, Janbango, Abbatuwa, Filin Canada, Lambun Dankwai, Kofar Marusa, Tsalawa and Chake, and succeeded in arresting 72 suspected social miscreants/GSM phone snatchers terrorising the state.