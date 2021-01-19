A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State on Tuesday ordered that a 17-year-old girl, charged with arson and homicide, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Reginal Ochokwunu, ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Ochokwunu adjourned the case until March 5 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Dominic Ochaba, told the court that the case was transferred from the “A” Division, Makurdi to the State Criminal Investigation Department through letter N0.AR:3I00/BNS/MKA/VOL.7/674 dated January 12, 2021.

Ochaba explained that retired ASP Paul Ogwu of 17, Yadev Street, Wadata, Makurdi reported the case on January 11 at the “A” Division Police Station, Makurdi.

He alleged that the teenager went to the house of Chidinma Omah, 28, at 17, Yandev Street, Makurdii, poured fuel on him while he was asleep and set him ablaze.

The fire, he said, burnt down the entire house, while Omah, who sustained grave burns, subsequently died during treatment at the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 338 and 222 of Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004.

Ochaba said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked for additional time.