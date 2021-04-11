The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested 17 suspects for cultism along Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Lugbe and Kurudma axis.

The spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Yusuf, the all male suspects are: Peter Ajari, 22; Jacob Terkaa, 27; Isiaka Abdulmalik, 19; Akadiri Ay, 23; Nnamdi George, 23; Tony Enejo, 23; Abioze Samuel Cole, 35; Samuel Mbachongu, 29; Michael Malachi, 36; Mbani Chukwuebuka, 34; Monday Orgar, 24; Onyeaka Chinonye, 33; Christian Chidebere, 42; Chukwuebuka Onijbo, 24; Okife Zion, 23; Umoh Faith, 22; and Emmanuel Obinna, 31.

The suspects were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit during coordinated raids and patrols between Monday and Friday last week.

Furthermore, the suspects confessed to being members of Vikings and Aro Baga confraternities terrorising these areas.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: three locally made pistols, two rounds of live ammunitions, four cartridges, two knives chain, one axe, one cutlass, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and charms.

All the suspects, according to Yusuf, will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

She added: “The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”