Seventeen States, led by Lagos State, accounted for new 437 Coronavirus Disease cases in Nigeria on Sunday.

This was part of the figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

The NCDC also reported that three patients died between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the details of the new infections, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic, returned 107 new cases, with the Federal Capital Territory recording 91 infections.

Other states with new cases included Plateau, 81; Kaduna, 32; Ogun, 30; Kwara, 24; Ebonyi, 19; and Ekiti, 17.

Others are Oyo, 8; Borno, 6; Edo, 6; Kano, 4; Nasarawa, 3; Osun, 3; Taraba, 3; Gombe, 2; and Bauchi, 1.

In all, the NCDC said the country had recorded 46,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 33,186 discharged and 945 deaths.