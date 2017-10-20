17 governors plot removal of Odigie-Oyegun as APC chairman

No fewer than 17 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are plotting the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, The Nation is reporting.

According to the authoritative newspaper, the governors are said to be angry that Odigie-Oyegun has been running the party with only seven of their colleagues.

The report has it that they may table their grievances at the party’s National Executive Committee meeting on October 31 and pass a vote of no confidence in Odigie-Oyegun.

The governors are said to have reached out to President Muhammadu Buhari on their decision to reject Odigie-Oyegun’s leadership.

Those said to be backing Odigie-Oyegun among the governors elected on the platform of the APC are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Solomon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The newspaper is reporting that those aiming to remove Odigie-Oyegun are already position a former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as his replacement.

Oshiomhole and Odigie-Oyegun are both from Edo State.