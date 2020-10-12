The Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday confirmed the death 17 persons four others injured in a road traffic accident at Zubali village along Kano-Potiskum Expressway.

Yelwa Dio, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the accident occurred on Sunday night, involving a bus that rammed into a truck.

Dio said: “Our rescue team discovered 21 persons in the two vehicles involved – 14 males, one female adult and two female children, all perished in the accident.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the General Hospital, Potiskum, and the injured are also receiving medical assistance in the hospital.”

Dio blamed the incident on speeding, lamenting that most drivers don’t heed warning.

He said: “If you must embark on night journeys, ensure your lightening system is functional.

“Passengers must also ensure that they call drivers to order if they are speeding because if there is an accident, they will be involved.”

NAN.