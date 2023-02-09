17 days appreciation: Primate Ayodele visits security agencies

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has visited police stations in Lagos State and Federal Road Safety Corps offices in his ongoing 17 days of appreciation and philanthropic impact.

On Wednesday, the 11th day of the programme, he visited about 10 police stations and FRSC offices in Lagos State.

This was to appreciate the officers and encourage them in their service to the country.

Primate Ayodele, who has always spoken well of the Nigeria Police, was well received by the officers.

The FRSC officers were also delighted by the visit of the prominent man of God, who has always identified with them annually.

During his visit to these institutions, Primate Ayodele appreciated the officers for rendering quality services to the country, while encouraging them to do more.

He also prayed for God’s protection upon their lives and families.

He said: “My visit here is to appreciate you for the many good works you have been doing in the country.

“You have ensured that lives and properties of the citizens are secured by all means despite the criticism against your institution.

“I want to encourage you not to listen to detractors but remain focused on your job.

“I pray God continues to protect you and your families as you carry out your duties.”

Simultaneously, free medical services were held at the church’s Lagos headquarters on Wednesday for the aged, physically challenged and youths.

Since the beginning of the 17 Days of Appreciation and Philanthropic Impact, Primate Ayodele has been to the homes of the aged, sick and downtrodden.

He has also visited several schools in Lagos and Ogun States.

The man of God will continue this programme till February 14, 2023 when the grand finale will be celebrated with different categories of empowerment to the widows, students, youths, church members, journalists and many more.