17 children die as boat capsizes in Sokoto

No fewer than 17 boys and girls have died when a boat they were traveling in capsized in Dandeji river in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Council Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Dantani, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

Dantani said that the accident occurred on Tuesday morning and the corpses were evacuated by local divers and buried according to Islamic rite at about 2:30pm.

The Chairman explained that about 40 girls and boys were on their way to fetch firewood at a nearby bush when the boat capsized.

He said some of the passengers swam to safety while the search for others was ongoing.

A resident, Mamman Ibrahim, said the accident was reported by a canoe owner, adding that while 17 corpses were recovered, local divers are still searching for other victims.

NAN recalled that a similar incident occurred on April 13, 2022 at Gidan Magana village where 29 persons mostly teenagers died.

The deceased were also on their way to fetch firewood, a traditional activity of children in the area, who are mostly out of school.