17 children die, 17 others injured as fire guts Zamfara Islamic school

No fewer than 17 pupils of Almajiri school have lost their lives in a devastating fire that engulfed their school in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to reports, the fire which started late on Tuesday night and raged for about three hours left 17 others injured.

A resident of the area, Abdulrasaq Kaura, informed Channels Television that the fire was reportedly caused by stored sticks, locally known as “Kara.”

Kaura said, “It happened at Makaranta Mallam Ghali, inside their study hall. There are about 100 of them in the house, after they evacuated the students, they thought none of them remained inside the house, it was when they returned after the fire that they started seeing their legs and hands, they got burnt beyond recognition.”

He further revealed that the deceased have been buried on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Mannir Haidara, also confirmed the incident.

Haidara, however, stated that he was on his way to the scene and would share more details later.

A source, Zagazola Makama, also confirmed this on Wednesday on his X handle, saying that eyewitnesses described the fire as devastating, noting that efforts to contain it were hampered by its intensity.

He added that local authorities and emergency responders arrived at the scene to offer help, but by then, the fire had already resulted in significant casualties.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

Abubakar said, “Yes, the incident happened. 17 children were linked while 17 are on admission and investigation is ongoing.”

