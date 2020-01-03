No fewer than 17 cars and motorcycles were burnt as the residence of a former President of the Senate, David Mark, in Otukpo town, Benue State was gutted by fire on Thursday.

It was gathered that the fire spread from a nearby bush bordering the fence of the ex-Senate president’s residence and bunt down two ambulance vehicles.

One of the domestic workers, who preferred anonymity, said: “We made every effort to quench the fire but the more we tried the more it continued to spread.

“It was when we noticed that we could not stop it from engulfing the guest house that we called in the Fire Service.”