Elections into 17 Local Government Football Councils out of the 21 local government areas in Anambra State were successfully conducted on Thursday.

The election, which was a prelude to the election into the Anambra State Football Association, held at the Bishop Obiefuna Retreat Centre, Awka.

The LGFC is usually a three-man committee comprising Chairman, Vice-Chairman and a Member but some local governments did not have complete LGFC team due to shortfall in the number of candidates.

According to the official results released by Rev. Fr. Obinna Dike, Chairman of the FA 2020 Electoral Committee, elections were held into Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West and Awka North Local Government Areas.

Others are Awka South, Ayamelum, Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, Idemili South, Njikoka, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba North, Orumba South.

Election into Ihiala LGA was voided as Michael Mbaezue and Ezike Okwuchukwu, the sole candidates for chairmanship and vice-chairmanship positions, scored two “yes” votes against nine “no” votes respectively, which, according to the chairman of the electoral committee, were not up to simple average.

Mbaezue, however, contested his disqualification, arguing that since he was the only candidate there was no need for subjecting him to electoral college as he should have been returned unopposed.

Elections were not held for Anaocha, Nnewi North and Oyi LGAs.

Bye-elections will be conducted for the local governments and into the LGFC which had less than three man board.

The exercise was monitored by Joshua Onoja from the Legal Department of the Nigerian Football Federation.