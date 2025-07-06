17.7m Australian dollars, large quantities of tramadol found on travellers + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted 17.7 million Australian dollars and large quantities of tramadol from passengers travelling through the Murtala Muhammed international Airport, Lagos.

According to available information on Sunday, on July 2, 2025, a frequent flyer, Aburemi Hysent, was arrested by the operatives with 7,660 pills of tramadol.

Hysent, who specialises in conveying goods for customers from Nigeria to Italy and vice versa, hid the tramadol inside food items packed among other goods he was conveying to Italy.

He claimed he was to be paid the sum of 800 euros upon successful delivery of the drug consignment in Italy.

In another interdiction operation at the Lagos airport, a total of 52 pieces of the travellers cheques concealed in children books, worth 17,700,000 Australian dollars, going to Malaysia through Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight were on July 4 intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the airport, while a freight agent, Bolarinwa Saheed has been arrested.

The travellers cheques suspected to be counterfeit and the suspect will be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation.

