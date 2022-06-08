Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said over 16 million Nigerians are supporting him to be president.

The Governor said this his speech at the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Bello said if nominated as the APC candidate, he will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, before 2pm on the election day.

He said as Governor, he has succeeded in addressing the problems of Insecurity in Kogi State.

He said: “We have not come this far to chicken out.

“We are here to win.

“I am here to build on the legacy of Buhari and confident of being the man to defeat PDP in the general election

“Don’t make the mistake of not voting for me.

“Over 16 millions are supporting me.

“I will win the general election before 2pm.”