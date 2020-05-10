The 160 Nigerians airlifted from the United States of America in the early hours of the day after being stranded due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease have landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

They were ferried to the country at their own expense by a chartered flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

The Boeing 787 touched down at about 11am.

It left from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Those on board were made up 92 males, 60 females and eight infants.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed the development.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Onyeama said: “ET Flight 8509 conveying 160 Nigerian evacuees from the #US has safely arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG.”

The returnees picked their luggages right on the tarmac and were driven straight to the hotels where they will be isolated for 14 days at their own cost.