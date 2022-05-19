16-year-old remanded in prison for allegedly defiling six-year old girl

Magistrate Adams Muhammed of an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of one Afeez Ajakaiye at Oke-Kura Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a six-year old girl.

Police arraigned the accused person on a one-count charge of rape, which contravened section 282 of Penal Code.

Muhammed thereafter adjourned the matter until June 1 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Moshood Adebayo, said the matter was reported by one Yahaya Issah at ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Oja-Oba, Ilorin.

Issah said he received a phone call from his wife claiming Ajakaiye had raped his six-year-old daughter.

Adebayo added that Issah claimed to have met his daughter with clothes soaked in blood and blood coming out of her private organ when he got home.

He said further that investigation conducted at Juvenile Welfare Centre/Gender/Child protection unit showed that the accused, who is 16 years old, deceived the victim into his room and raped her under the pretence of buying her sweet.

Adebayo said that doctor’s report also revealed that deep tear and laceration were inflicted on the victims private organ due to forceful entry of manhood.

The Police prosecutor prayed the court for the remand of Ajakaiye, saying it would act as deterrent for those that might want to indulge in the shameful act.