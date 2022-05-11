Girl raped by Facebook friend who promised her N3,000, demands N50,000 for her nude photos

A 25-year-old man, Ebenezer Adeshina, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for rape and blackmailing of a 16-year-old girl (name withheld).

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on May 6, 2022 following a report lodged at Owode Egbado Police Divisional Headquarters by the victim, who reported that she met the suspect on Facebook sometime in 2021 and they have been chatting since then.

She stated further that her phone got spoilt along the line and she couldn’t chat with the suspect again.

But in the month of March this year, the suspect called her and asked why she didn’t chat with him anymore, to which she informed him of her spoilt phone.

The suspect there and then asked her to come to his house to collect the sum of N3,000 for the repair of the phone.

On getting there, the suspect offered her a drink, which she took, unknown to her that the drink has been laced with a sedative drug.

Immediately she took the drink, she became unconscious and the suspect used the opportunity to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish.

After having sex with her in the state of unconsciousness, the suspect took her nude pictures and started threatening to upload the pictures on social media if she didn’t pay him the sum of N50,000.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egbado Division, CSP Muhammad S. Baba, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect.

He was eventually apprehended and he has confessed to the commission of the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.