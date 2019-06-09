A 16-year-old girl was among three suspected traffic robbers arrested by policemen from Somolu Police Station, Lagos State.

The suspects were alleged to have been arrested on June 8 at about 2:30am at Anthony Oke area.

The suspects are Ayomide Olamipo (21), Ogundiran Timileyin (22) and Blessing Ndubusi (16).

One locally made pistol, one sharp knife and expended AK 47 bullet were recovered from the suspects.

They all confessed to be responsible for traffic robberies around Shomolu and environ.

Investigation is ongoing, while the suspects will be charged to court.

The police also smashed a gang of motorcycles snatchers.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, explained that on June 8, 2019 at about 10am, Mohammed Faruk reported at Sabo Police Station that two men, Tobi Onileowo (26) and Olakunle Ayo (25), shot him with a gun in an attempt to snatch his motorcycle.

A team of Police Officers led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sabo Police Station, Chief Superintendent of Police Chike Ibe, swung into action.

The suspects engaged the team in a gun battle, but were subdued.

Onileowo was arrested, while Ayo was injured.

One Double Barrel pistol with two expended cartridges and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects.