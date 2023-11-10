16-year-old girl allegedly raped after getting drunk at church event

A 16-year-old girl who got drug at a church event has allegedly been raped, the Ogun State Police Command is reporting.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement she issued on Friday.

According to Odutola, the mother of the girl reported the incident to the police.

She said the dastardly act occurred on November 6, 2023 in Adubi area of Ogun State.

The mother said her daughter, after getting drunk at the anniversary of the church, was taken to a nearby bar shop and locked there and became victim to one Gbenga Kolawole, 32, who had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Odutola said Kolawole was however caught in the act by one Sunday Ibrahim of the same address.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command said the victim has been taken to Ore Ofe Hospital for medical attention and treatment while the suspect has been arrested for preliminary investigation.

In another development, the Divisional Police Officer in Sango has successfully recovered a blue coloured Toyota RAV4 SUV with registration number MUS 580 JA for one Elogie Polycap, who reported that his car was stolen from a car park in Gbagada by unknown thieves.

Odutola said intelligence-based policing led the Divisional Police Officer to arrest one Alao James, 55, in his hideout in Ilo Ota in connection with the crime.

She said all exhibits will be handed over to Gbagada Police Station, where the case originated.