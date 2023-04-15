16-year-old boy found dead in Jigawa with eye removed

The Jigawa State Police Command has recovered the corpse of a 16-year old “Almajiri” in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Assailants had gorged one of his eyes before operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command arrived on Friday.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, stated on Friday that the Islamic knowledge teacher of the deceased, Malam Muhammad Mustafa, reported the matter to the police.

Shiisu said: “The complainant reported that one of his students, aged 16, went to a nearby bush to fetch firewood at about 8am on Friday, but did not return home.

“The student was later found in a pool of his own blood with one of his eyes removed.”

Shiisu added that the boy was taken to Dutse General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He stated also that a manhunt had started for the assailants.