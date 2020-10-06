The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said that 16 ships were discharging petroleum products and foodstuffs at the Lagos ports.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

NPA listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, bulk salt, base oil and container.

It said that other 10 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat and petrol.

The authority said it was expecting 14 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from October 6 to 15.

It said that the ships contained bulk wheat, bulk sugar, frozen fish, soya beans, petrol, general cargo, bulk salt and palm fatty.

They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.