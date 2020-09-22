The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 16 ships are discharging petroleum products and food stuff at the Lagos ports.

The NPA made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position”, on Tuesday in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, butane gas, maize, bulk sugar and automobile gasoline.

The NPA said that 12 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, petrol and general cargo.

The authority said it was expecting 13 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from September 22 to October 3.

It said that the ships contained bulk wheat, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, frozen fish, maize, bulk salt, container and general cargo.

NPA said they were expected to arrive at the Lagos port complex.