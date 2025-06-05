16 parties to jostle for Anambra governorship seat—INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says 16 out of 19 registered political parties in the country will participate in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC said this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

Olumekun recalled that the commission recently published the particulars of candidates that emerged from parties’ primaries.

“A total of 16 political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00pm on May 12, 2025.

“Therefore, 16 out of the 19 registered parties are participating in the election,’’ he said.

He said the participating parties’ candidates and running mates are Accord (A) Charles Onyeze and Apollonia Ezeadili, Action Alliance (AA); Japhet Ndeke and Anayochukwu Obi.

According to him, also participating are: African Action Congress (AAC) which is fielding Grace Ifemeludike and Ikechukwu Mgbemena, African Democratic Congress (ADC); John Nwosu and Ndubuisi Nwobu, All Progressives Congress (APC); Nicholas Ukachukwu and Lilian Ekwunife.

Also in the race are All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) represented by Chukwuma Soludo and Gilbert Ibezim while the flag of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) will be flown by Echezona Otti and Samuel Ezeigwe.

He said the Action Peoples Party (APP) would feature Cukwudubem Ndeke and Ebele Okeke as its candidate and running mate.

Others include Boot Party (BP) which would feature Jerry Okeke and Happiness Ugboma; Labour Party (LP) to be represented by Nnadubem Moghalu and Veronica Okaro; and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on whose platform will be Geoffrey Onyejegbu and Victor Arinze.

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) would field Ndidi Olieh and Reginald Egbe; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have Jude Ezenwafor and Chukwudi Okeke while Social Democratic Party (SDP) will field Vincent Chukwurah and Venatious Odira.

Similarly, Chukwuka Chukwuma would fly the flag of Young Progressives Party (YPP) with Izuchukwu Okagbue as running mate while Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) would have Martin Ugwoji and Faith Obi.

Olumekun said that in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties were empowered to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdraw from the race.

“The deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates was Monday June 2, 2025.

“Consequently, the commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2025 Anambra state governorship election,” he said.

He said that no party had nominated a person with disability as a candidate.

The National Commissioner said the age bracket of the candidates is between 36 and 71 years.

According to him, the full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications have been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

He said with this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates would be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before election day.

This, he explained, is as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

He said that in line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, parties would start their electioneering campaigns in public from June 11, 2025 and end at midnight on November 6.

“All political parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the governorship election would hold on November 8 as scheduled.

