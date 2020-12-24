No fewer than 16 persons died in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State when a truck fully loaded with petrol lost control in Gaika area.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday, also left more more than 30 buildings and property worth millions of naira damaged.

According to available information, the accident occurred at about 9am when the driver lost control along the popular Gaika Road in Jebba.

The tanker was said to have hit a car, which went up in flames before it rammed into the nearby buildings.

The petrol, which spilled on the ground after the crash, increased the inferno.

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and property in the fire incident, describing it as devastating and sad.

A statement by AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The governor is very sad at this development, especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of property and farmlands.

“He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers.

“He has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency to quickly move in to determine the material loss.”