16-day of Activism: WSCIJ, WODEF host daily virtual media conversations to combat SGBV

As part of efforts to engage stakeholders on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), in collaboration with the Women’s Optimum Development Foundation (WODEF), will host conversations for 16 days on X Spaces (formerly Twitter), from Saturday, 25 November to Sunday, 10 December 2023, at 4pm daily.



The online event seeks to raise awareness, advocate for changes in legal frameworks, and improve the participation of the media to combat gender-based violence.

This initiative aligns with the 2023 theme of the United Nations, ‘UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls’.



With over 50 speakers lined up, the 16-day conversation which also has Women Entrepreneur Association of Nigeria (WEAN) and Step Up for Women in Journalism Initiative (SWIJ) as collaborators, will host a variety of topics including, ‘Forms of violations against women and girls’, ‘Safeguarding female journalists, survivors of terrorism and banditry against sexual violence,’ ‘Girl Child education and long-term implications on newsroom leadership,’ ‘Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)’, and other topics.



Some of the confirmed speakers include Ibironke Olubamise, National Coordinator, Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme, implemented by United Nations Development Programme; Godwin Morka, retired Director, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Professor of Mass Communication, University of Lagos; Ola Akinwe, Founder, Boys Mentoring Advocacy Network- BMAN; Rommy Mom, President, Lawyers Alert; Sussan Kelechi, Gender & Social Inclusion Advocate; Stella Adebayo, Founder, BizGrant; Oluchi Anams, Executive Director, AD4TVRadio; and Lolade Akinmurele, Deputy Editor, BusinessDay.

Others are Adeola Kingsley-James, Founder, Owning My Greatness (OMG); Adesola Ayo-Aderele, multiple award-winning journalist; Fortunate Ozo, Producer and Editor, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Abakaliki; Halima Layeni, Executive Director/Founder, Life After Abuse Foundation; Ijeoma Okereke Adagba, Programme Manager, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID); and Adaora Onyechere, Executive Director, Gender Strategy Advancement International.



The initiative hopes to create sustained engagement to end gender-based and further alert the media to its responsibility to investigate and hold powers accountable on the urgency of ending SGBV. The conversation is open to journalists, news editors, representatives of government agencies saddled with the protection of women and girls’ rights, diplomatic corps members, civil society representatives, donor organisations, and other stakeholders.