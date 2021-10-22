16 APC Governors backing Tinubu for 2023 presidency – Adeyeye

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, South West Agenda for Tinubu, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said 16 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are solidly supporting the presidential aspiration of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adeyeye disclosed this when he inaugurated the parallel APC ward and local executives in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The former Senate spokesman, who spoke on Thursday, said the Governors have a keen interest in the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidential bid.

He explained they were queuing behind the APC stalwart because of his administrative acumen, mental capacity, rare leadership quality and unequalled political structures which cut across the six geo-political zones.

The former Minister noted that the Office ofthe President was too important to be given to a political Lilliputian without structure, adding that Tinubu is perfectly suitable for the plum position by all standards.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be the next President of this country and one of us will become the Governor in Ekiti State.

“I am happy that the new executives have passion for this group and this will lead to action and eventually victory for all of us.

“APC leaders and members across board are using their personal money to fund SWAGA. Members are not after money.

“Let me tell you this: 16 governors are now backing Tinubu for president and they are no longer afraid after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State openly supported us when we did the flag off in Lagos.”

Speaking on the parallel executives, the APC chieftain said its congresses were authentic, describing the Paul Omotoso-led executives elected by a group loyal to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Saturday as mere impostors.

He said: “Those that were inaugurated today are the authentic APC executives in Ekiti.

“The party at the national level brought out a guideline that people should come out and queue to vote for the ward and local government congresses but their people didn’t come out.

“They were inside a room concocting names under the guise of consensus.

“But SWAGA members filed out.

“We have the video clip that we will present.

“What they did on Saturday, October 16 was a nullity and a complete waste of time.

“We knew what we did for Fayemi to win in 2018.

“He couldn’t have won on his own because he has no popularity.

“I know that they can’t buy you with money, you are for SWAGA.

“This government has finished, don’t let them deceive you with positions.

“Only the Fayemi’s Tokantokan group is enjoying the dividends of what we did, others are sidelined.

“It is now shop alone, die alone.

“Even many of those with appointments are aggrieved.

“Many will shock them during the governorship primary.

“We are now using direct primary.

“They can no longer sleep because the party now wants direct primary, owing to the fact that they are not popular.”

