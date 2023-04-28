$15m NDDC, AGRI MOU: ‘We have no knowledge about publication, deal null, void’ – Onochie 

The Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Governing Board Lauretta Onochie said publication in some National dailies purporting signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between a US firm, “Atlanta Global Resources Inc.” and the Commission’s Board for the “construction of a mega rail project across the Niger Delta, from Lagos to Calabar” was done without her knowledge.

Similarly, Onochie declared that the publication was without the authorisation nor consent of the NDDC Board.

The denial is contained in a statement personally signed by the NDDC Board boss and made available to newsmen.

The statement which was titled: “$15 Billion(USD) MOU BETWEEN NNDC AND A US FIRM FOR MEGA RAIL PROJECT: A REFUTTAL” reads in part:

“Everything about this shady “MOU” is illegal due to the following reasons:

(a) By the act establishing the NDDC(Act No 6, of 2000), it is the Chairman of the board that is solely vested with the power to sign MOUs with any organisation.

“Part II of the NDDC Act, Section 8, sub sections (a) and (e), among other provisions, specifically state inter Alia;

The Board shall have power to:-

(a) manage and supervise affairs of the Commission…

(e) enter into such contracts as may be necessary or expedient for the discharge of its functions and ensure the efficient performance of the functions of the Commission.

And the Supplementary provision of the Act as relating to the Board (Section.

4, sub-section 1) clearly retains the Seal of the Commission in the Office of the Chairman.

“The “US company”, Atlanta Global Resources Inc., has no expertise nor experience in any form of construction, let alone, Railway construction. This company is a Management and Export Consulting Firm is without known notable Directors.

“Thus, the signing of an MOU to the tune of $15 billion(USD) with such an organisation is not only suspect but dubious.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC), having recognised the importance of infrastructure in the Niger Delta region had awarded the Contract for the same project in 2021 at the sum of $11.7 billion for the construction of a Mega railway from Lagos to Sagamu, Sagamu to Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Ode to Ore, Ore to Benin City, Benin-City to Sapele, Sapele to Warri, Warri to Yenogoa, Yenegoa to Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt to Aba, Aba to Uyo, Uyo to Calabar, Calabar to Akamkpa and to Ikom, Obudu Ranch with branch lines from Benin-City to Agbor, Ogwashi-Uku, Asaba, Onitsha and Onitsha Bridge and then Port Harcourt to Onne Deep Sea Port”.

Onochie said it was shocking that after the FEC, the highest ruling body in the country, had done this, that anyone would be signing an MOU on behalf of the NDDC and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the same project in 2023 without due process nor approval by the FEC in the twilight of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“The same clumsy, shady and hazy transactions of the past in NDDC, that had bedevilled and stultified identifiable progress in the past, was rested with the “Forensic Audit” and the Inauguration of a New Board, with the Sanitisation of the Commission as its mantra. However, old habits die hard. And some individuals (within and without the Commission) still retain the retrogressive mindset that has held the Commission down for the past 22 years. We cannot remain in the old dubious path.

“The Present Board is set on Transparency, Equity, Justice and Equality, and ready to midwife and embrace other policies and programmes that would uplift and improve the lives of the good people of Niger Delta. With dilligence, perseverance, persistence and commitment, this Vision would come to pass” the statement stressed.

NDDC Board head called on all the Commission’s partners in this quest – CBN (TSA), the National Assembly, nine States’ Governors (Advisory Board), and others to take note.

Onochie restated: “Epilogue: NDDC has not and could not have signed an MOU, worth $15 billion (USD) without the Board and FEC’s approval.”

She declared that the claimed MOU signed with Atlanta Global Resources Inc. “AGRI”, is outrightly disowned by the Board as “null and void.”