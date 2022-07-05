154 NSCDC recruits pass out in Sokoto

No fewer than 154 recruits of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday passed out in Sokoto State.

The recruits include six officers and 148 Rank and files.

Addressing the personnel, Muhammad Dada, NSCDC Commandant Sokoto Command, said the graduands were trained to support the society in addressing security challenges across the state.

“The personnel are well trained to support the fight against security challenges in the nooks and crannies of Sokoto State and the nation in general.

“They are as well trained to remain closer to the society and good ambassadors of NSCDC in performing their constitutional mandate,” he said.

Dada further appealed to parents in the state to always encourage their female children to join the force.

“Today, we have only one lady among the recruits, who has excellently performed well during their training session.

“Allowing our female children to join the force will sanitise the system and support our collective commitment to protect our religion, culture and tradition towards fighting crimes.

“As such, I appeal to parents and guardians to always encourage female wards to join us in addressing our security situation,” he said.

The commandant urged the new personnel to remain dedicated, to ensure the best security expected of them.

He appealed to the general public to support security agencies with vital information, to sustain the efforts of addressing security challenges.