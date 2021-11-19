1,500 suspected terrorists prosecuted, 400 convicted — FG

The Federal Government has said that in the last five years it prosecuted 1,500 terrorirst nabbed in the North and got 400 convictions.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, at a terrorism conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Monguno said at the conference, with the theme: “Partnering for Safer and Resilient Communities,” that out of the 1,500 arrested, 900 had been released due to insufficient evidence, while 230 cases would be worked on for prosecution.

At the conference sponsored by Actionaid Nigeria and Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, The NSA, who was represented by the Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre, Real Admiral Yamisu Musa, said: “Since 2017 and with the efforts of this group, Nigeria has successfully prosecuted over 1500 suspected terrorists with over 400 convictions.

“Recently, over 1,500 case files have been reviewed leading to the release of some 900 persons due to insufficient evidence and the preparation of some 230 cases ready for prosecution.

“This shows our commitment in ensuring that our response to terrorism is not only effective but also rule of law compliant.

“A necessity to ensure that the people have faith in the judicial system.

“Due to the complexity involve in terrorism trials, we have continued the training of our judges and prosecutors on dealing with terrorism cases.

“Also, we have established the Complex Case Group within the Ministry of Justice and a corps of Judges from the Federal High court who have been designated to handle terrorism cases.

“Due to the complexity involve in terrorism trials, we have continued the training of our judges and prosecutors on dealing with terrorism cases.

“Also, we have established the complex case group within the Ministry of Justice and a corps of Judges from the Federal High court who have been designated to handle terrorism cases.”

The GCERF’s Country Director, Sarah Le Mesurier, said the organisation has supported the North East region with $10 million to develop greater community agency to respond to challenges.

Mesurier said: “We have been funding North East programmes for six years.

“So far, we have we have invested over $10 million to increase social cohesion in communities in conflict; to develop greater community agency to respond to challenges; to provide young people with a greater sense of purpose; and to grow socio-economic opportunities for everyone.”

To keep the youth away from crime, Country Director, Actionaid Nigeria, Ene Obi, said: “We have successfully engaged 20,800 youth with valuables life skills and starter packs.