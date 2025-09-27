150 swimmers vie for honours as Ikoyi Club stages Quomodo Swimming Saturday

Over 150 young swimmers will be on parade on Saturday (today) as the Quomodo Interschools Swimming Grand Slam takes centre stage.

The much-anticipated event will have primary and secondary school swimmers from about 10 schools vie for honours in various categories at the swimming pool section of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

The event, which marks the second leg of the Maiden Edition, sponsored by Quomodo, is designed to provide a platform for children to display their skills, build confidence, sportsmanship and prepare them for the future in the sport.

The Vice Chairman and Games Captain, Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, Trish Okereke, expressed excitement about the impact of the upcoming event.

Okereke said: “The kids will enjoy themselves because we are always happy to welcome them here and help in their development.

“We expect a great event and new records from the swimmers.”

It is expected that the Managing Director of Quomodo, Oluwole Asalu, will grace the event along with other top officials of the organization

The Chairman of Ikoyi Club Swimming section, Akinbulejo Onabolu, showered praises on the sponsors as he called on other corporate organisations to support in the development of swimming in Nigeria at large.

“There are many young talents out there but we can only help if we stage events like this to expose them and keep them in shape to ensure they grow steadily in the sport. With more sponsors and more tournaments, we will have more prospects to get super stars in the future,” Onabolu stressed.