15 soldiers die in Malawi road accident

Fifteen soldiers were killed in a road accident in Malawi on Thursday, the army has confirmed.

Army Spokesperson, Paul Chiphwanya, said 20 more were injured, although he did not say how the accident in northern Mzimba district occurred.

Local media reported that the truck plunged into a river.

Chiphwanya said: “There were 35 of them and they were traveling in a truck.

“The soldiers had just finished their final training.

“Fifteen have died and the rest have been rushed to Mzimba District Hospital.”

Report says Malawi has a high rate of road accidents, with the World Health Organisation saying about 1,000 people die on the country’s roads every year.