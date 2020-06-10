Fifteen of the Coronavirus Disease in Bauchi State are from Cross River State.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, during a news briefing.

Cross River has insisted till now it has no case of the virus, but with the Federal Government seeking for more testing opportunities.

Mohammed, who said 15 of the COVID-19 cases in Bauchi State were people travelling from Calabar, the Cross River State capital, threatened to lock down the city if the number of infections continues to rise.

He said: “I don’t want to join issues with anybody.

“But I want to tell Nigerians that they are going to be accountable to God.

“There is no need pretending that this thing is not there.

“We, as leaders, we must come out and face the challenges.

“We in Bauchi, we are not pretending.”

Mohammed said the rising cases of COVID-19 was as a result of the people to follow specified protocols.

He said: “Some of our places of worship, especially the mosques, they are the epicentre of infections, and nobody is doing anything.

“I am pleading with the people of Bauchi, if this thing continues to happen, we are bordered by seven states, some of them are worse, in order to secure the common people of Bauchi, I might have to lock up Bauchi.”