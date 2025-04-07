15 injured in Lagos State gas explosion

A gas explosion on Sunday injured at least 15 people at Ijora Badia, a suburb of Lagos State.

The devastating blast, which occurred around 5pm, was reportedly caused by a leaking 25kg gas cylinder inside a mini shop.

The shop was part of a bungalow that also housed 15 self-contained rooms and seven other shops.

According to an eyewitness, Kabiru Ahmed, the explosion caused extensive damage, although no fatalities were recorded.

Preliminary findings suggest that the gas leak, likely due to improper handling, was ignited by a nearby flame.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, who confirmed the incident, said the fire had been fully extinguished.

Adeseye added that all remaining gas cylinders were safely removed from the scene.

She said: “Fifteen individuals, including adults and children of both sexes, sustained varying degrees of burn injuries.

“Many received first aid on-site, while others were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening.”

Adeseye said emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Ambulance Service, and police were present at the scene.

