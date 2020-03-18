15% health allocation: Lawmakers tasked to lobby Gov. Bello to release funds

Lawmakers in Niger State have been called upon to lend their voices to issues of child and family health by ensuring that the state government promptly and fully releases funds budgeted for health in the 2020 approved budget.

While making this call on Wednesday, the Niger State Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health charged the lawmakers to encourage the State to fulfill the 15 per cent allocation from the revenues of the Local Governments to SPHCDA, which was approved by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in 2019.

Team Lead, PACFaH@Scale, Dr. Aliyu Yabagi Shehu, said the inadequate domestic source of funding for Routine Immunization has led to low coverage in the state.

Shehu lamented that Routine Immunization has been left at the mercy of partners in the state, adding: “Inadequate domestic source of funding for RI has led to low RI coverage, standing at 38.8 per cent for DPT3/Penta3 coverage and 23.30 per cent of children are immunized against childhood diseases by age 1 NDHS.

“We want the lawmakers to encourage the State Government to take into consideration the implementation of the CIP for Family Planning, Routine Immunization and Ending Childhood killer Diseases through appropriation, allocation and releases to improve child and family health services across the Primary Healthcare Centers.

“Poor allocation of fund for Family Planning resulting in maternal mortality rate (MMR) of 352/100,000 live birth, with a 19.20% unmet need for family planning resulting in low contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) of 7.6% in the state.

“If the state CIP intervention is implemented, it’s expected to avert 250,000 unintended pregnancies, 90,000 abortions, and 2,500 maternal deaths between 2018 and 2020.

“Also, if the government improves CPR, it will reduce Maternal Mortality by 75 percent and infant mortality by 66 percent across the state by 2020.”

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr. Hussaini Yabagi Akote, assured that the lawmakers will ensure strong synergy with the Executive to ensure prompt release of funds.

According to Akote: “We are concerned about the timely release of funds, especially for the health sector; we need to take frank decisions and we will give you maximum support to ensure that our mothers and children are safe.”