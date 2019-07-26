The senior women’s National Basketball Team opens camp on Friday in Lagos as preparation commences for the 2019 AFROBASKET championship in Dakar, Senegal.

Head Coach, Otis Hughley, arrived on Thursday evening alongside team captain, Adaora Elonu, Jasmine Nwajei, Elo Edeferioka and Promise Amukamara, who marked her international debut for Nigeria at the 2018 FIBA Basketball in Spain.

Promise makes a return alongside newly invited University of Buffalo player, Theresa Onwuka, Aisha Balarabe, Sarah Imovhioh and Ezinne Kalu.

Victoria Macaulay, who last played for Chicago Sky in the WNBA, will join the early birds in camp alongside former Nigerian international and newly appointed assistant coach, Ndidi Madu.

Otis also handed an invitation to New York Liberty power forward, Ifunaya Ibekwe, while Italy-based Kunaiyi Pallas Akpannah will also hope to compete for a space in the team alongside Atonye Nyingifa, Sarah Ogoke and Evelyn Akhator, who were all part of the D’Tigress 2018 World Cup heroics.

Elizabeth Balogun who recently transferred to Louisville from Georgia Tech completes the list of the 15 invited players.

The 2019 FIBA Afrobasket holds between August 9 and 18.