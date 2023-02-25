15 agents allegedly plotting to hack election results arrested

The Katsina State Police Command has paraded 15 parties agents allegedly plotting to hack into the presidential poll results.

Spokesman of the Command, Superintendent of Police Gambo Isa, paraded the suspects at a news briefing on Friday.

Isa said the suspects were caught with several electronic gadgets, laptop computers and tools.

He said: “Police are conducting investigations and the outcome will be made clear to everybody.

“We don’t want to jump the gun.

“We invited experts and they are doing their work to see the system to ascertain actually what is in the place because of its sensitivity.”

The suspects have been detained at the Police Headquarters in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, where they were paraded, awaiting prosecution.