14 years after, Pahayi-Yewa community in Ogun gets new monarch

A retired Head Teacher and former member of Ogun State Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Apostle ‘Bisi Ekunola, has been announced as the new Baale of Pahayiland in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ilaro, Ogun State.

His selection has thus brought to an end the age-long chieftaincy tussle in the area, which sparked off before and after the reign of Baale Orisabiyi, who joined his ancestors barely 14 years ago and left the throne vacant since then.

In his acceptance speech, the new monarch appreciated his subjects for calling him to serve them, adding that it was with deep sense of responsibility and humility that he stood before them, so as to communicate with them and to serve them to the best of his knowledge.

Ekunola said: “I stand here before you today, in order to show my appreciation to you all today and also to hold the highly exalted office of Baale of Pahayi-Yewa.

“I sincerely promise to discharge the duties of that office faithfully, zealously, conscientiously and to the best of my ability to the glory of God Almighty and to the general welfare of Pahayi people.

“I must salute the courage of the paramount ruler of Yewaland Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Olu-in-Council and the Chieftaincy Committee ably led by Chief Adetunji Fadayiro (SAN) for the humility and deference exhibited by the Kabiyesi and all stakeholders leading to the amicable resolution, ratification and approval of the recommendation of Chief Fadayiro chieftaincy committee over the vacant stool of Baale of Pahayi dispute is a mark of Kabiyesi sterling leadership quality.

“May I therefore thank the generality of Pahayi people for the tremendous zeal which they demonstrated in this quest for the right monarch for Pahayi-Yewa as is evident from the massive turnout to my house since the announcement of my selection as the Baale of Pahayi-Yewa; with this, it can be confidently said without fear of contradiction that Pahayi people have spoken.

“To my brother and opponent in this contest, permit me, to say ‘I love and appreciate you ’. Your courage and perseverance throughout the selection processes was to say the least highly inspiring to all and sundry. We shall always seek your support and wise counsel as we continue to strive to move our great town forward.”

Declaring himself as the Kuudu 1, Ekunola warned youths in the area against hooliganism, adding that once his official coronation ceremony took place, he would roll out his already written good script for the general good of Pahayi youths and the community by extension.

In their separate reactions, Baba Ijo of Pahayi, Chief ‘Bisi Ogundimu, Elder Taiwo Afelogun as well as Sunday Ogundipe, described Ekunola’s victory as God’s answer to the prayers of Pahayi people.