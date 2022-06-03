14-year-old SS2 student allegedly beaten to death in school hostel

A 14-year-old student of Queen of the Holy Innocent Secondary School, Ogwume, Ideato lga, Imo State, Obinna Obiefuleh, has been allegedly beaten to death in the school hostel.

An in-law of the deceased student, who is also an actor and a Rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku, disclosed this development.

Ikechukwu, writing in an Instagram post on Thursday, demanded for justice for Obiefuleh.

He said the late student was discovered dead in the hostel around 1am with bruises all over him.

The actor, who shared a video of the deceased at his marriage, wrote: “This is so so sad. This is Obinna, 14 years of age, my inlaw, cousin to my wife. This footage is of him at my wedding. He Was found at 1 am dead in the boarding house of his school. Class – SS2, in senior hostel, Queen of the holy innocent secondary School Ogwume in Ideato lga.

“Beaten up, bruised. So many holes in this story. And frankly, I’m sick of these happenings. Now it has come to my doorstep. I urge every media portal to help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after. This is outrageous.

“No child should have to die, talkless of in this manner where they are supposed to be safe and cared for. I implore all media and bloggers to please help pursue this to the end. MAY HIS SOUL FINALLY REST IN PEACE. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. #JUSTICEFOROBINNAOBIEFULEH.”