14-year-old Ogunnowo wins double gold at Darts Championships

In a rare display of skillset, 14-year-old Ayomide Ogunnowo emerged double gold medalist in the Female 501 Singles and Girls 501 Singles of the maiden edition of the Lagos State Open Darts Championships.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the finals of the two-day event of Lagos State Open Darts Championships was held at the Sports Bar, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Ogunnowo braved the odds during the finals to win in her first attempt at the senior female category by defeating an older opponent, Kehinde Borokini.

Ogunnowo, a promising talent and a Senior Secondary School 2 student of the Covenant Child High School, Ijesha, Lagos, had earlier defeated Fathia Balogun 3-1.

Other winners included Damola Olugbenga, who won the Male Singles after defeating Saheed Adeyeun.

Both players are from the Nigerian Police Force Darts Club.

Also, in the Boys Category, Qudus Bisiriyu emerged champions after defeating Fiyinfolu Aduni.

The Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said the commission would continue to support all sports.

Aiyepeku said: “We will not relent in supporting all sports in Lagos State.

“This is the home of sports and we will continue to keep it that way.”

An elated Ogunnowo told NAN that she was excited to have won the double gold in the competition.

She said: “I am so glad to win today.

“Actually, I fell in love with Darts the first time I was introduced to it.

“It is a game that calm the nerves.

“I equally thank my parents, coach and everyone that supported me during this journey so far.

“I am looking forward to becoming a world champion in years to come.”