14-year-old girl docked over alleged N4m theft

The Lagos Police Command, on Tuesday, arraigned a 14-year-old girl before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over an alleged N4m theft.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count- charge of breach of peace and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 31, at 12.01.p.m at Ajara Tozunkanmeh area of Badagry, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by entering into the house of one Mrs Hannah Oni with a spare key without her consent.

Adeosun said that the defendant stole the sum of N4m belonging to the complainant.

“This is not the first time the defendant will be entering the room of the complainant with a spare key to steal money.

“On that very day, Bayewunmi was caught inside the house of the complainant stealing money.

“The defendant was handed over to Police for prosecution,” he said.

Adeosun said that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Vanguard reports that the Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety, who must be the father of the defendant.

He adjourned the case until March 5, 2025, for mention.

