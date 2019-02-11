14-year-old girl cuts off rapist’s manhood

A 14-year-old girl in Katsina State has cut off the manhood of an alleged rapist, Bishir Yau, in Yargase village of the state.

The information was made available by the police in preparation for the arraignment of the 30-year-old suspect.

According to the police, attention was called to the situation of Yau when he sought treatment at Kankara General Hospital in Katsina State, leading to his arrest.

The police told the court that the alleged rapist lured his 14-year-old victim residing in the same compound with him to a nearby uncompleted building, where he repeatedly raped her.

When the victim found it difficult to escape, the reportedly brought out a razor blade with which she cut off Yau’s manhood.

The police charged Yau with rape under Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, who is currently on bail, has been directed to appear before a Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court presided over by Fadila Dikko on April 4, 2019 for arraignment.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, told the court on Friday that investigation into the case had been completed.