Boy stolen from Lagos church by maid recovered in Ogun on way to Imo

A 14-year-old house maid, Favour Iwuozor, was on January 3, 2022 arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for abducting and running away with her mistress’s two-year-old son.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters by one Victoria Nwafor, who reported that she saw a 14-year-old girl on December 22, 2021 with a very sick two-year-old boy in Yaba, Lagos.

She stated further that the little girl was begging for alms under the pretext that the small boy is her younger brother and that their parents died in a ghastly accident in December 2020.

Out of compassion, the woman took both of them to her house in Sagamu in order to take care of the little boy’s deteriorating health condition.

But immediately the boy fully recovered, the suspect wanted to single-handedly take the boy to Imo State.

This aroused the woman’s suspicion, hence her report.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to go and bring the girl and the little boy.

On interrogation, the girl confessed that she was a maid to the mother of the little boy, and that she left with the boy on December 19, 2021, with the intention of taking the boy to Amraku Umorsu in Isiala/Mberna Local Government Area of Imo State.

She stated further that she took the baby from the church during Sunday school period.

She said since the Sunday school teacher knew her with the baby’s mother, she had no problem releasing the baby to her.

She explained further that she decided to beg for alms in order to raise transport fare to Imo State.

The Command’s Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the baby’s parents be contacted urgently, while the case should be forwarded to the Lagos State Police Command, in whose jurisdiction the crime was actually committed.