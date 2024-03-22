14 out of 18 abducted passengers in Katsina rescued + Photos

The Katsina State Police Command says 14 passengers abducted on Thursday afternoon along Kankara-Katsina Road have been rescued.

They were on their way to Funtua from Katsina aboard an 18-seater bus belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority.

According to available information, the 18 passengers in the bus were abducted by bandits at about 1:30pm.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, said in a statement issued in Katsina that efforts were on to rescue the remaining four passengers.

Sadiq-Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “The bus driven by one Dabo Filalawa, was attacked at Gidan Kifi village, near Kankara.

“Upon receipt of the report, a joint team of Police operatives attached to Kankara Divisional Police Headquarters, Military, and members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, swiftly mobilised and responded to the scene.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued 14 kidnapped victims.”

According to Sadiq-Aliyu, aggressive efforts are currently being made to ensure the rescue of the remaining four abducted passengers.