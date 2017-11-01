14 killed, three children kidnapped in South Sudan cattle raids

At least 14 people have been killed in cattle raids in South Sudan, with the raiders also kidnapping three children.

Cattle raiding have occurred for centuries in South Sudan and children are sometimes also abducted during raids to be used as domestic slaves.

“We have confirmed 14 bodies of the people, who were innocently killed in the raids,” Minister of Information, Akech Dengdit, said on Wednesday.

Dengdit added: “They have abducted three children aged between six and 11.”

The raid occurred on Tuesday night in Pawel village in Jonglei State, he said, and most of those killed were women, children and the elderly. The raiders also stole at least 80 cattle.

The raids often carry an ethnic component, and Tuesday’s were apparently carried out by the Murle tribe against the Bor Dinka, in spite a government-brokered peace deal between the two groups in June.

South Sudan is also in the midst of a bloody civil war, in which tens of thousands have been killed since a 2013 split between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar.