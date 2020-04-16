President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday evening described as “extremely horrifying” the news of the death of 14 persons and injury to many from a fire incident at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ngala, Borno State.

Reacting to the sad incident, the President directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to investigate and report the circumstances leading to the incident, and advice on how future occurrence will be averted.

Buhari further directed that urgently needed assistance be immediately given to the victims and prayed to Allah to repose the souls of those whose lives were lost, and the quick recovery of the injured persons.